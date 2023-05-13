ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 951,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $647.51. 375,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $640.91 and its 200-day moving average is $613.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

