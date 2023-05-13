Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.6 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTF opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $70.65.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

