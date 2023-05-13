Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.6 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASHTF opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $70.65.
About Ashtead Group
