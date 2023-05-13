ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Up 4.1%

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 29,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

ASAP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Get ASAP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASAP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASAP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of ASAP worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.