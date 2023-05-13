Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CAO Richard C. Cary Sells 3,204 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $218.62 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $219.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

