Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 7,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 113,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
