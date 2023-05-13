Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 285,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $94.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

