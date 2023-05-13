Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Arko from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of Arko stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Arko has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arko by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Arko by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

