Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.45 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

