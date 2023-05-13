Ark One Day Trading Volume Tops $651,462.26 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $47.31 million and $651,462.26 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003142 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,915,482 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

