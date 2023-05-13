Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.81 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $614,734.27 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003138 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,920,874 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.