Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

