Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04, reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.27 million.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 532,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $4,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,648,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

