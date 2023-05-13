Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

