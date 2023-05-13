Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.16 (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $454.31 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.0851709 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $401,559,662.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

