Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Aptiv worth $299,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Aptiv by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

