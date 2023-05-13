Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

AIF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 32,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,868. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.