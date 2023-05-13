Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

AIF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 32,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,868. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

