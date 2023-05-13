Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
AIF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 32,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,868. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
