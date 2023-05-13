Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.