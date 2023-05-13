Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,121 shares of company stock worth $69,362,134 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

