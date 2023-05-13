Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

