Analyzing Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -48.94% -39.96% Arcellx N/A -53.68% -41.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Arcellx's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Arcellx 0 0 10 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 612.03%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $49.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Arcellx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 15.29 -$85.98 million ($9.99) -0.63 Arcellx $17.91 million 111.46 -$188.68 million ($4.34) -9.59

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Arcellx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences



Solid Biosciences, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

About Arcellx



Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

