Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $100.17

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 373,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 178.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

