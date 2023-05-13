Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terran Orbital Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 1.6 %

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

