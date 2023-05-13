Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Reduced by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.57. 1,376,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

