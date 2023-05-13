Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

