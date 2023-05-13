Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 94,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of Ames National stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
