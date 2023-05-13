Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 94,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of Ames National stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Ames National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Ames National Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 378.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the first quarter worth $253,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.