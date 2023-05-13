AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $47,136,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,421 shares of company stock worth $5,412,110 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

