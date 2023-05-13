American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders.

