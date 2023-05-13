American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after buying an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Shares of AEP opened at $91.66 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

