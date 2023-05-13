American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.39

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and traded as low as $29.55. American Business Bank shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 6,888 shares.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77.

American Business Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.