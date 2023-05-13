Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in April

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF remained flat at $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

