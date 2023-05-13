Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.