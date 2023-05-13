Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109,417 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 31,293,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,161,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

