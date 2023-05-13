Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.92 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $100.01 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008916 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

