Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 15,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,493. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
