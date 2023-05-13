Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

ALGM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

