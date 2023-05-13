Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.08. Approximately 12,227,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 23,327,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Further Reading
