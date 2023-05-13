Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.08. Approximately 12,227,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 23,327,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.