Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $37.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,689,088 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,363,929 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.