Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0219

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $136.01 million and $17.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,214,012,212 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.