Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.95.
Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
