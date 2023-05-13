Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.