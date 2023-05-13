Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Akili Price Performance

Akili stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 152,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Akili has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Akili Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Akili by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akili by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akili by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

