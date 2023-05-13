Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.