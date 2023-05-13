Agree Realty Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 163.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.84 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.