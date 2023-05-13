AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 249,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several analysts recently commented on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

