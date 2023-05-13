AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 249,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.87.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
See Also
