AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES Price Performance

AES traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.11. 5,032,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,155. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

