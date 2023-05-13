Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANNSF traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.97. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.86. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $171.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($162.64) to €153.00 ($168.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

