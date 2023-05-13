Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Societe Generale raised Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.50.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
OTC:ANYYY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.38.
About Aena S.M.E.
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
