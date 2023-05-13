Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. 587,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,009. The stock has a market cap of $784.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.