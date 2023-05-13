AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Releases Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

AcuityAds Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILLM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILLM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

