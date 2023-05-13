AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.45 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

