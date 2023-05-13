AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Announces Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

AcuityAds stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

